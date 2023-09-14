Fat Joe to return as host of BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe is getting ready to "Lean Back" into his role as host of the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The network tapped the rapper to take on hosting duties of the awards show for a second year following his appearance as emcee of the 2022 show.

Like last year, Joe will most likely open the ceremony with a turned up performance, introduce some of the show's performers (which have yet to be announced) and give away trophies to night's winners.

The recent announcement follows the unveiling of the 2023 Hip Hop Awards nominations, which see Cardi B and 21 Savage among the top leaders, with 12 nods.

Drake follows with nine nods, including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year and Song of the Year, and Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with seven nominations each.

This year's show will be a special hip-hop 50th anniversary edition featuring appearance from pioneering artists of the genre and some of hottest, most popular names in music today.

"We're going to make this year's award show even bigger while also celebrating our hip-hop stars and pioneers in a spectacular way," Joe said in a statement. "It's going to be a legendary night of music and entertainment and you're not going to want to miss it."

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will tape in Atlanta on October 3 and will air Tuesday, October 10, at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.