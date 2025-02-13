Fat Joe mourns the loss of father: 'He's a Legend in my eyes'

Fat Joe has announced the death of his father, Ernest Cartagena, who passed away at 79 years old. He shared the news on Instagram Wednesday alongside a carousel featuring photos of his dad.

“Sad to announce the passing of my Father ‘ERNESTO AKA CUBA,'” he wrote. “papi te quero para siempre. This has been tough, I’m not looking for sympathy, just Honoring my Dad. He’s a Legend in my eyes. To my Mom, Wife, Brothers and Sisters i love you and we’ll always be united. 9/15/1935 – 2/12/2025.”

Fat Joe's tribute comes just days after he honored friend Big Pun 25 years after his death. "My brother 25 years keep protecting us," he wrote next to two throwback photos of him and Pun. "You've been my angel in the sky, love you pun TS4LIFE."

Joe also recently lost his brother Angel, who passed on Thanksgiving Day 2024 and is featured on the cover of Joe's latest album, The World Changed on Me.

"My brother just passed away … and he was my mentor, my inspiration, my hero, and so I thought there would be no better way to honor than to put him on the cover of The World Changed on Me," Joe previously told GMA3. "I got into rap trying to be like my brother."

