Fantasia teases the "next chapter in life," announces final Rock Soul performances & new album

Fantasia is ready to move into the next phase of her life and music career.

She said so in a post shared to social media, where she revealed the final 11 shows part of her Rock Soul concert series and announced she's been working on a new album.

In the heartfelt Instagram video, Fantasia thanked fans for their support over the course of the last 20 years and invited them "to come and end this thing with me."

"Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is: Bran New," she wrote in the caption. "20 years strong and the stage still gives me the therapy I need, but Now it's time for the next chapter in my life and I'm so excited."

She also teased the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, in which she plays main character Celie.

"And after," she said, "I'm gonna do a different type of album."

The "Free Yourself" singer didn't want to dish on any album details but promised that "it's coming."

