Fantasia pens heartfelt note to daughter amid Oscars snub: "My children are the best awards"

Widespread chaos — and think pieces — ensued across the internet after Fantasia Barrino-Taylor was nowhere to be found on the list of this year's Oscars nominees.

Many who shared their dismay about The Color Purple snub said Barrino should have earned a Best Actress nomination for her role as Celie.

On Thursday, Barrino finally shared thoughts of her own in a lengthy Instagram note.

"When you know what you know, no Man can take anything away God Gives," she wrote, adding that she's "so proud" of herself because she didn't think she could bounce back from all of life's struggles.

"My Children are the Best Awards I could have ever received," she said.

The singer detailed a story about how her youngest daughter, Keziah London Taylor, was born earlier than expected and that before giving birth, Barrino "cried and begged God for one more child."

"The one thing I want you to know: I never cry and beg him for things that may fade," she wrote. "I have those and they sit and collect dust, but what I do cry and ask him for is to keep my eyes open so that I can see all the blessings he truly gives, to wake up thankful and grateful that I have life, health, strength, my children are with me, they’re healthy, they’re wealthy and we are blessed."

Barrino ended by noting that her children only see her as "Mommy, not idol, not my videos, my interviews or the movie."

Taraji P. Henson, Barrino's Color Purple co-star, left a series of purple heart emojis in the comment section.

The Color Purple did land one nod for Supporting Actress Danielle Brooks.

