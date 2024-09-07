Fans, hip-hop community remembers Atlanta rap trailblazer Rich Homie Quan, celebrates his legacy

PANDORA SXSW AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 19: Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 19, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for PANDORA Media) (Rachel Murray)

ATLANTA — Many people in the music industry and millions of fans all over the world continue to mourn trailblazing 33-year-old Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan after he passed away on Thursday.

An autopsy was performed Friday on Rich Homie Quan. His cause of death won’t be given until further tests are completed, according to officials.

“The cause and manner of death are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic examination of tissue slides,” the medical examiner said.

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena on Sept. 19 for Wild ‘N Out Live: The Final Lap!

On Friday, Rich Homie Quan’s father Corey Lamar wrote on an Instagram story he is devastated. “Lord please please please help me to understand this,” the elder Lamar said. “To lose my son, my first born, my best friend. Lord, please let this be a dream...Y’all pray for me and my family.”

“My heart goes out to his family and DJ Pretty Boy Tank,” said popular hip-hop historian, and entrepreneur Larry “NuFace” Compton.

Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. also sent his condolences and said he’s keeping his family in his thoughts and prayers. “God Bless him and his family,” he said.

According to close friend and collaborator iAmCompton, Rich Homie Quan was like “a brother” and they have been close since they first connected around the end of 2014.

Photo of rappers Compton and Rich Homie Quan (Kevin Crispin )

“He never talked bad on no artists, I don’t care what nobody saying. He never talked bad about nobody,” said iAmCompton. “I woke up to the news and hoped it was fake. I called up his pops and he said, ‘Compton, I lost my son.’ That’s what hurts me the most is hearing him say that. I never thought I’d hear that and I got a son. To hear his pops say that, now I can’t unhear it.”

iAmCompton says it was strategic choosing Quan as someone to work with and he knew he was “special.”

“I liked everything he was doing. It was an honor to be accepted and for Quan to really rock with me,” iAmCompton said. “He didn’t hesitate to do a feature. We shot a video at DJ Drama’s studio in Atlanta. I was driving around Atlanta in an SS and it felt like a second home. He embraced me.”

One thing that iAmCompton cherishes is how great Rich Homie Quan was as a person and how he always looked out for his family, friends and community.

“For him to be from Atlanta and invite me on tour in Canada and put me on that platform, he told me that’s how it’s supposed to be,” iAmCompton continued. “Someone gave him an opportunity and Quan told me its only fair that I pass it down. From there, we was brothers. At that moment, I was grateful for everything. Me and his whole family are cool. I hit his pops and his uncle up this morning and said I’m praying for him. The kids, the family. I want to keep sending my condolences to the family because that’s all that I’m thinking about. He got kids. He takes care of a lot of people.”

Fellow Atlanta hip-hop legend Don P of Trillville said Rich Homie Quan was a “cool dude and always laid back. “Rich Homie Quan was definitely talented. He made his mark in the city and he will definitely be missed,” he said.

C.J. Williams, a manager at the world renown Trap Music Museum, said Rich Homie Quan’s legacy will be alive forever.

“He’s legendary because there’s a certain sound that he’s known for,” said Williams. “Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug and Future, I consider them guys to be in the pantheon of those who influenced the next generation. The Lil Baby’s the Lil Uzi Vert’s, G Herbo.”

After releasing the song “Typa Way,” in 2013, Rich Homie Quan became a household name around the United States. Whether his music was bumping in the trunk of someone’s car, or in the club, or at a college party or house party, Rich Homie Quan’s music was everywhere.

NuFace fondly recalled being at the video shoot for the hit song “Type of Way” in Atlanta over a decade ago and how Rich Homie Quan blossomed in his career since that time.

“I watched them shoot the video “Type of Way” and watched it go to 106 & Park, and all of the music channels, MTV jams, and seeing his career start,” he said. “He had a mixtape run and was associated with the TIG (Think It’s a Game) record label.”

Rich Homie Quan released his only album titled, “Rich in Spirit” in 2018.

“After he went through his phase of business in the industry, he dropped “Rich in Spirit.” People say he fell off, and came back,” said Compton. “He wasn’t tripping. “He always told me Wayne was his favorite rapper. There was a time he got off of a plane and was talking with Wayne. He would tell me he would be chilling with Wayne. He’d want to take a selfie and remember to just be cool.”

Known for his hooks and melodies, Rich Homie Quan was a part of the newer generation of Trap Music created by T.I. He was also previously a part of the music group Rich Gang with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug. He collaborated on several songs with Birdman, Young Thug with Rich Gang and released a mixtape together titled, “Rich Gang: The Tour Pt. 1.″

“He came at a transition. It wasn’t the heavy trap phase with TI, Jeezy and Gucci, this was a fun, care free vibe with melodies and opened the doors for somebody like a Migos, YFN Lucci,” NuFace said.

He is also known for songs “Walk Thru,” “Flex Ooh Ooh Ooh,” “My Hitta,” “Lifestyle” with Young Thug, Right Back” with DJ Drama and Jeezy, “Ride Out,” “Say a Prayer” with Gucci Mane, “Show ‘Em How to Do It,” “Make Me Something” with T.I., Young Dro, Spodee and Shad Da God, “Replay,” “Changed,” “Gamble,” “Finesse” with Jim Jones, “Celebrate” with Da Baby, and more.

iAmCompton said his life changed when Rich Homie Quan asked him to go on tour around the beginning of 2015.

“He once said, ‘I’m doing a tour in Canada in a month, do you want to open up the show for me?’ I was like, ‘yeah.’ That was the only time I lied to him when he asked if I had a passport. I told my people I had to get my passport ASAP after that, iAmCompton said.

NuFace says Rich Homie Quan was more than just a rapper and needs to be celebrated.

“On a personal level, he was a family man, outgoing always had a smile on his face,” he said. “He was a hook master and was known For those great hooks and having feelings in his words. Every time I got his autograph and saw him at a show at the Tabernacle, it’s about championing these people. If you really love this person, show them love. It’s too late at the wake.”

NuFace says its important to give people their flowers while they’re hear and he unfortunately sees too often people show others love after they die.

“The last time that I seen them [RaRa, Rich Homie Quan, Takeoff, and Trouble], it was me paying my respects and showing love,” NuFace added. “I was supporting their shows, giving them flowers in their faces, posting them on my page. It is most important not just as artists, but as humans in general. You never know what anyone is going through.”

Don P agrees that it is extremely important to remember artists are still humans and need love and respect while they’re here.

“At the end of the day, even though we’re artists, we’re humans as well,” he said. “It’s important to give flowers while the artist is still alive because you could literally be saving their life. It could pull them out of a slump or depression. The more love you show your favorite artist while they’re still alive, the better.”

Williams said Rich Homie Quan visited the Trap Music Museum last year when fellow Atlanta hip-hop legend Future was honored with the Trapper of the Year award.

“I was moving a lot that night so I didn’t get to see him, but it was great that he was able to grace the halls of the museum,” Williams said. “He was able to come through and see what we were doing. For music, he represents trailblazing. Coming up with that sound, crafting that sound.”

iAmCompton’s manager Tim Simmons said he was also like a “brother” to him.

“Quan meant a lot, not only to hip-hop, if you want to zero it in to Atlanta,” said Simmons. “A lot of people should be giving him his flowers. You might not know Quan personally, but I guarantee you know some of his songs. I wish people really got to know Quan because he was one person in hip-hop who was like your funny little brother. He was fun. Quan was a good person.” Quan is not a here today, gone tomorrow artist. He’ll definitely be going to the hall of fame for Rap.

Williams added that a part of Rich Homie Quan’s legacy is making the most of his opportunities and turning a negative situation into a positive outcome.

“In his music, Rich Homie Quan talked about when he got out of jail. That was when he really decided to take his music serious,” Williams said. “To me, that represents a story and that’s what the Trap Music Museum is about. That’s what Trap Music is about. Music was the vehicle that helped him change his life.”

Williams said the Trap Music Museum plans to honor Rich Homie Quan in the future.

Rest in power, Rich Homie Quan.



