Family of Isaac Hayes sues Donald Trump for $3 million over use of “Hold On (I’m Coming)”

The estate and family of legendary R&B singer Isaac Hayes has announced they are suing former President Donald Trump for copyright infringement over his use of the classic tune “Hold On (I’m Coming),” which Hayes and David Porter wrote for Sam & Dave.

A letter to Trump and his campaign, which was posted to Hayes' official social media accounts, reveals that the estate is demanding that Trump stop playing the tune at his rallies. They are also seeking $3 million to cover the licensing fees for the times the song has already been used without permission between 2022 and 2024.

In addition, the estate wants any videos featuring the song to be removed from websites or other outlets worldwide. They also want a statement from Trump announcing that neither the family nor the estate approved the use of the tune.

The caption to the post notes that “Hold On (I’m Coming)” has been used 134 times by the Trump campaign. It also states that the estate is demanding compensation by Aug. 16, noting, “Failure to comply will result in further legal action.”

Hayes' son Isaac Hayes III commented on the suit on his Instagram account, blasting Trump's use of the song: "This behavior will no longer be tolerated, and we will take swift action to put an end to it."

"We stand in solidarity with all musicians whose work has been co-opted without consent by divisive political campaigns," he writes. "A musical performers art is a reflection of their soul, not a tool for promoting hatred or bigotry. It’s time for all artists to unite and demand respect for their creative legacies."

