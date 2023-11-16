Ever see this coming? Snoop Dogg says he's "decided to give up smoke"

Yes, you read that correctly — iconic rapper Snoop Dogg, known outside of his Grammy-nominated music for his love of smoking marijuana, says he'll be a weed smoker no more.

"After much consideration and conversation with my family," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I've decided to give up smoke."

He added, "Please respect my privacy at this time."

Snoop, oftentimes referred to as the "cannabis connoisseur," once told Martha Stewart that depending on the activity, he could indulge in up to 25 "special cigarettes" a day.

"It depends. When I'm shooting television, maybe about 15 a day. But when I'm making music, probably about 25," he said.

And although he revealed he had a professional "blunt roller" added to his team — in order to help keep up with his habit — Snoop reportedly made recent efforts to moderate his marijuana intake for the sake of his grandchildren.

In a 2018 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Snoop talked about his Mount Rushmore of smokers — Bob Marley, Cheech and Chong, and Willie Nelson, "the only person who's ever out-smoked Snoop Dogg."

