Essence Atkins talks working with a literal family on 'Poppa's House'

It's Damon Wayans x 2 on the new sitcom, Poppa's House, which premieres a new episode on CBS Monday. Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr. play father and son on the comedy series, and for the most part, costar Essence Atkins says their dynamic isn't too far from real life.

"Junior is more responsible than Junior on the show...And obviously he's not struggling to find his creative voice and creative direction as Junior is on the show. But I think that there's a lot of themselves that they bring to this. And some of the stories come from real life conflicts or conversations that have actually been had," she tells ABC Audio. "So I think that...makes the show special...It feels like they had some of this in their real life. This is a real moment that they overcame or that they work through to get to the other side of."

While the Damons are the ones in front of the camera, Essence notes there are others Wayans on set, working as P.A.s, assistants, stand ins and more. "You don't come in and get to be a producer or get to be in the writer's room...You work your way up and you prove yourself and you do the grunt work...and you learn," she explains.

"I'm working with a literal family and they actually get along and love each other," Essence adds of the show. "So that dynamic, it spills over and it permeates the entire atmosphere. Everyone goes about their day in that way because it starts at the top and it's a beautiful environment."

"It's a very collaborative environment," she says, noting the family not only advocates for her, they consider her thoughts and feelings when making decisions.

