Erykah Badu seemingly takes issue with Beyoncé's album cover

Erykah Badu was seemingly not a fan of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter vinyl album cover.

The cover, revealed Wednesday, features Bey sporting beaded braids — a look Badu has rocked before.

Badu posted the cover to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Hmmm." She also took to X, formerly Twitter, with a message for Beyonce's husband: "To Jay Z. Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me?"

If it was indeed the hairstyle Badu took issue with, Beyoncé's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure came to Beyoncé's defense on Instagram. She posted a montage of Bey wearing braids over the course of her career.

“She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 #criticswithoutcredentials,” Noel-Schure captioned the post.

It wouldn't be the first time Badu has accused Beyoncé of copying her style. In July, she posted a picture of Bey wearing an oversized hat onstage and a picture of herself wearing a similar hat. “Hmmm,” she wrote. “I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

