Erykah Badu to headline Afropunk event

Erykah Badu is headed to Afropunk, a two-day festival held in Brooklyn's Prospect Park. She will be headlining the event's Blktopia Bklyn, slated to take place Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.

"Badulla Oblongata, Sara Bellum, Analogue Girl in a Digital World," Afropunk shared in a joint post with Erykah and Bric Celebrate Brooklyn! "THEE Erykah Badu will be headlining AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA 2024."

Badu will be returning to the Afropunk stage for the first time since 2018. Other scheduled performers will be announced at a later date.

In other Badu news, Forbes recently named her the greatest R&B singer of all time, saying her "cultural impact touches music in a way other artists can't compete with" and that she "encapsulates the ultimate in artistry, style and storytelling." She shared a screenshot of the article and simply wrote on her Instagram, "good stuff."

