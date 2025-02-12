Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Muni Long and Tyla to be honored at 'Billboard''s Women in Music event

Billboard has announced the artists who will be celebrated at the 2025 Women in Music event, naming Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Muni Long and Tyla as honorees.

Erykah is set to receive the Icon Award, while Big Glo will get the Powerhouse Award. As for Muni, she'll be honored with the Rising Star Award. Tyla will be the recipient of the Impact Award.

"The 2025 Billboard Women in Music celebrates the incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change, and reshape the future of music," said Dana Droppo, Billboard's chief brand officer.

"From rising stars to legendary icons, this year's honorees are redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the industry. We're honored to highlight their outstanding achievements and contributions through unforgettable performances, powerful tributes, and an evening that will truly shine a spotlight on their impact," added Billboard's editor-in-chief, Hannah Karp. "It's a privilege to continue Billboard's tradition of recognizing the women who are pushing the boundaries of music and culture, and we can't wait to share this incredible night with our global audience."

The 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, hosted by Laverne Cox, is set for March 29 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park. Also being honored are recipients aespa, Ángela Aguilar, Gracie Abrams, JENNIE, Megan Moroney and Meghan Trainor.

