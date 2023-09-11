Erica Campbell of Mary Mary to release new album, 'I Love You'

Erica Campbell, one-half of the Grammy-winning sister duo Mary Mary, will soon release her new album, I Love You.

The singer's third studio project, expected out on September 15, was preceded by songs "Positive" and "Feel Alright (Blessed), both of which spent weeks at number 1 on Billboard's gospel charts.

"The "I Love You" record is special to me because it is a culmination of me totally receiving God's love," Campbell said in a statement. "These songs have taken time to record and write, and I believe it will reignite our desire for love and God's love. Unfortunately, many people are hopeless and don't have high expectations because of past trauma, but I promise you, this love record will reconnect you to God's love."

Featured on I Love You are fellow music superstars PJ Morton and D Smoke as well as Campbell's sisters and the three children she shares with husband Warryn Campbell II: Krista, Warryn III and Zaya.

On Friday, September 15, she'll celebrate the album's release with a listening party at New York's Sony Hall.

Prior to going solo in 2013, Campbell spent close to two decades singing the gospel alongside her sister Tina Campbell.

