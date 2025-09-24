Erica Campbell announces fall dates for Laugh, Cry, Heal conference

Erica Campbell performs onstage during the Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show at The Beverly Hilton on June 01, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Ladylike Women of Excellence Awards)

Erica Campbell is back with fall dates for her Laugh, Cry, Heal conference, an event created to be a safe space for women. She will make stops in Birmingham on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, before making her way to Phoenix on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. The final dates will take place in Chicago on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

"Women are holding so much beneath the surface emotionally, spiritually, and silently," Campbell says in a press release. "We don't just need motivation. We need moments that minister and bring us to healing and wholeness in Christ. A place to exhale, tools that restore hope, and a reminder that we are deeply seen, deeply loved, and never alone. That is the heartbeat of Laugh, Cry, Heal."

She also announced the lineup for the event, featuring a mix of therapists, clinical experts, artists and cultural voices. The lineup includes relationship expert Love McPherson, gospel artist Lena Byrd Miles, pastor and life coach Adrian Lindsey and Campbell's sister, confidence coach GooGoo Atkins.

Campbell says she curated the lineup with intention, featuring "women with a passion for healing inside and out, and a powerful male voice to stand alongside them."

"Together, they represent truth-telling, emotional depth, spiritual grounding, and joy," she says in a press release. "They speak to our real lives, not just our highlight reels. This is who I trust to help us laugh, cry, and most importantly, heal.”

Tickets are now available at LoveErica.com/LaughCryHeal.

