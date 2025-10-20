Eric Bellinger says seeing Chris Brown perform songs he wrote on stadium stage is 'another level'

Eric Bellinger performs at the 4th Annual Guitar Center Music Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 11, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Eric Bellinger is not only a singer, he's a renowed songwriter with credits on songs by Usher, Justin Bieber and Chris Brown. Ahead of Chris' final Breezy Bowl XX tour stop Saturday, Eric shared how it felt to see some of the songs he's written performed on a stadium stage.

"I feel like I'm on stage," he tells ABC Audio. "To see him flying in the air and doing the songs and people singing the songs, it's like, it's just another level."

Eric notes that he doesn't write better songs for artists than he does himself, but he's witnessed the differences in charting.

"When I have a song and maybe it goes like top 20, we shoot a video, we pushing for it, it's not the same reach [as Chris has with his #1 singles]," Eric shares.

"I kind of know that the independent versus like the major versus the push versus the marketing dollars versus the time in the game, it all like plays a part in it," he shares. "So to feel what my songs do, it's always great, but to see the songs go there, it's always like, I knew my song was hard. You feel me?"

Eric will take his own music out on the road as part of Jagged Edge's Cuffing Season Tour, kicking off Nov. 6 in Ontario. Lloyd will also be on the trek.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.