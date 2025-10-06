Eric Bellinger says he wanted to create an album that 'the African culture can be proud' of

Eric Bellinger has long been a fan on Afrobeats, but he stayed away from making that kind of music until he had the proper backing.

"I definitely always loved [Afrobeats]," he tells ABC Audio. "I just felt like it wasn't my place to make that music, honestly, because of where it originated from and I didn't wanna seem like, oh...I could do that."

He notes it was important for him not to sound like he's "trying to imitate something" but actually respect the roots and create music that "the African culture can be proud of it and stand behind."

With help from A&R Scoop, Eric collaborated with Verbb, Vscript, Quintelli and other African artists and producers, bringing to life his new album, It All Makes Sense, with the very support he'd desired. It's a "product that people could listen to for years to come," he tells ABC Audio, one that takes fans "on a journey" with him to Africa.

"When you hear the music, it's gon' make you dance, it's gonna make you feel something, and that's what I always got from it," he shares. "I just wanted to put my own spin on it, add my R&B fusion to have something for the people back home, especially in the States, to just rock to, because we all love Afro music...not just the States, all over the world. So this was just my offering and homage to the genre, paying respect."

Eric also hopes the album's a reminder that "you can do anything."

"Don't let your perception from the culture put you too much in a box...," he says, aware that he's an R&B star tapping into a new genre. "I think people get used to what they're introduced to...and it's hard for them to see you transition into something else."

"So always believe that you can do it," Eric continued. "I had an idea and here we are."

