Eric Bellinger expands City Winery tour

Eric Bellinger performs onstage during the Black Music Action Coalition's 2026 Music Maker dinner at The Sun Rose on January 28, 2026, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

Eric Bellinger's City Winery tour just got a little longer. The singer has added dates to his upcoming trek.

Now included on the schedule are shows in New York and LA. Eric is set to perform at New York's Sony Hall on May 10 and LA's The Novo on May 24. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Eric's upcoming tour will see him perform mainly at City Winery locations, with stops in Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville and more. His set will feature live renditions of 30 songs, as per the set list posted Tuesday, including "Drive By," "Your Favorite Song," "G.O.A.T" and "Type A Way" featuring Chris Brown.

With tours now having themes and dress codes, Eric is asking fans to come "grown & sexy, fly and sophisticated to the shows!"

"And for those that don't really wanna dress up but still wanna come wit a lil casual spice….. I got y'all on the

Tux Tees!" he wrote, sharing the link to his merch.

