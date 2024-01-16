Emmys showcase diversity with record-tying & history-making wins

At Monday night's 75th Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, there were emotional acceptance speeches, standing ovations and nostalgic reunions. One major theme highlighted amongst the night's winners: diversity.

Of the 12 acting categories, five Emmys went to performers of color.

The ceremony made history by awarding the trophies for Supporting and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, respectively. Those wins marked the first time the top honors went to Black women in the same year, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brunson's win, for her role as Abbott teacher Janine Teagues, makes her the second Black woman to win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, following The Jeffersons' Isabel Sanford.

Niecy Nash-Betts was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. "I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard, yet over-policed," she said, mentioning the real-life woman she portrayed in Monster, Glenda Cleveland, as well as Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor.

RuPaul, who holds the record for most Emmy wins by a person of color, added to his total collection of eight, after taking home the statuette for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Diversity pressed on with wins for actors of Asian descent, including Steven Yeun, who earned Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Beef, and Ali Wong, who won Lead Actress for the same series. With her win, Wong became the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy for a lead role.

Elsewhere on the list of wins: the Governor's Award went to GLAAD, a top non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization, and Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show picked up two Emmy Awards, one of which was awarded to Jay-Z.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.