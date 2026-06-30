Ella Mai releases 'Might Just' music video

Still from Ella Mai's 'Might Just' music video (Jordan Perez)

Ella Mai has released the music video for "Might Just," a track from her latest album, Do You Still Love Me?

The video reimagines and pays tribute to the 1995 film Waiting to Exhale.

It follows Ella as she does household chores — laundry, washing dishes and tidying up — and is constantly haunted by visions of her partner cheating with another woman. She eventually teams with friends CoCo Jones, Ryan Destiny and Taylor Rooks to set his home ablaze. The video closes with Ella sitting in her car and smoking a cigarette.

Ella will continue the rollout for her album, Do You Still Love Me?, when the North American leg of her supporting tour kicks off July 7.

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