Ella Mai drops 'Tell Her' music video

Ella Mai attends Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ella Mai has released a visual for her new song, "Tell Her."

The video finds her singing in different areas of an office in various professional looks. As she sits behind a desk, makes photocopies or picks up the phone for a call, she implores her lover to keep it real with his ex about the status of their relationship.

"If your ex think she can call your phone/ You better tell her you love me, put no one above me/ Say my name, say my name," Ella sings in the song, produced by Mustard. "Ain't finna play no games/ it's time to make it plain/ Boy, don't be acting strange."

"Tell Her" captures the perspective of a woman seeking emotional clarity and security from her partner to avoid getting hurt in the relationship.

The music video is now available to watch on YouTube.

