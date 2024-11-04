Ella Mai celebrates birthday with surprise EP, '3'

It's been more than "10,000 Hours" since she's released her last album, but Ella Mai is back with some new music. She surprised her fans with a new EP titled 3 in honor of her milestone birthday.

"my 30th birthday gift to you all. 3 songs. november 3rd. one of my favourite numbers," she announced alongside the cover art, a side profile of her face. "i've missed you all, three times over."

3 starts a new chapter for Ella, whose personal growth and evolution are reflected in the music, as are the themes of maturity and discovery. It features "Hearts on Deck," "One of These" and "Little Things," respectively described as flirtatious, upbeat and introspective. There are no features on the EP.

The release of 3 follows Ella's appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, where she joined inductee Mary J. Blige onstage. While she appeared on Mustard's "One Bad Decision," her last album, Heart on My Sleeve, came out in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.