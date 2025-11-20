Ella Mai announces Did You Miss Me? tour

Ella Mai tour poster (Courtesy of 10 Summers/Interscope Records)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Did you miss Ella Mai? If so, she has a tour planned just for you.

The singer has announced her Did You Miss Me? tour, a six-show run beginning in London on Dec. 7. Ella will then make her way to Amsterdam and Paris, before returning to the U.S. for stops in Atlanta, New York and LA. The trek will feature performances in some of the intimate venues where she took the stage at the start of her career; merch for the tour is now on sale.

Ella is also celebrating nine years since she dropped her 2016 EP, Change, with the release of the TIME. CHANGE. READY. anniversary vinyl; it's on sale until Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. PT with the promo code "Change."

Her latest project, an EP titled 3, arrived in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!