Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is back in first Netflix photo from fourth 'Beverly Hills Cop' movie set

In a post to social media, Netflix announced that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, Eddie Murphy's fourth movie in the action comedy franchise, will debut in 2024.

"He's back. Axel Foley returns in 2024!" the streaming service trumpeted, with a shot of Eddie in costume, his hands up, trying to talk his way out of a sticky situation with LAPD officers.

In his trademark Detroit Lions jacket — an updated version of the one Axel wore in the 1984 film and its subsequent sequels in 1987 and 1994 — the wisecracking detective is standing up through the side door of a parking enforcement vehicle that has been flipped on its side while a crowd of onlookers shoots the scene with their cellphones.

As reported, a number of players from the franchise are returning for the new installment, including Axel's detective pals Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) Taggart (John Ashton) and Paul Reiser's Jeffrey; also on board is scene stealer Bronson Pinchot as Serge.

Original trilogy producer Jerry Bruckheimer is back, too: He tells Empire magazine, "Anytime [Murphy] walks on set, you never know what you're going to get. And it's always pretty brilliant." He adds, "Every day he's there throws you back to the '80s."

The Empire article reports Kevin Bacon is on board as an LAPD special unit officer. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a "hysterical straight man" cop partner to wise-cracking Foley, Bruckheimer says, and Zola's Taylour Paige stars as Axel's criminal defense attorney daughter.

It's not yet known when the movie will release — or if it will get a theatrical bow in addition to a run on Netflix. According to Box Office Mojo, the three Beverly Hills Cop movies arrested more than $712 million from theaters worldwide.

