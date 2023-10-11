Ebony Media Group launches Ebony TV

Ebony Media Group, the entertainment home of Ebony Magazine, is out with Ebony TV, a new channel featuring Black-focused programming.

According to Ebony, the FAST channel (free and easily-accessible content, supported by ads), in partnership with Lionsgate, is available starting Wednesday, October 11, on Samsung TV Plus. It will then become available on Roku, Tubi and Amazon Freevee by the end of the month.

"EBONY has long been an outlet our culture could count on for news and entertainment," Ebony CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar said. "Our new partnership with Lionsgate and the launch of EBONY TV is an extension of our brand that will provide our audience with Black-focused programming that furthers our mission to Move Black Forward."

Plans for programming include The Great Debaters starring Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker, Snitch with Dwayne Johnson, Dear White People with Tessa Thompson, Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself and more.

