Earth, Wind & Fire releases 'Greatest Hits' on vinyl

To coincide with their new documentary, Earth, Wind & Fire has released a compilation album filled with the band’s biggest hits.

Earth, Wind & Fire Greatest Hits is out now digitally and on two-LP vinyl, with a limited-edition aquamarine vinyl being released Sept. 18 exclusively at Amazon. It is available for preorder now.

Earth, Wind & Fire Greatest Hits features such classic tracks as "September," "Superstar," "Boogie Wonderland," "Fantasy," "After The Love Is Gone" and more.

And there's more to come from Earth, Wind & Fire. Newly pressed vinyl editions of 1974's Open Our Eyes, 1975's That's the Way of the World and 1979's I Am, as well as the 2002 compilation The Essential Earth, Wind & Fire Remixes, will be released on July 17. All the albums will also be released digitally.

The new Earth, Wind & Fire documentary Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That's The Weight of The World), directed by Questlove, premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 3 and debuted Sunday on HBO. It is available now to stream on HBO Max.

Earth, Wind & Fire will next kick off a new leg of their Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Lionel Richie on June 24 in St. Paul, Minnesota. A complete list of dates can be found at EarthWindandFire.com.

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