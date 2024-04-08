Earth, Wind & Fire to play seven nights at The Venetian in Las Vegas

Earth, Wind & Fire are headed to Las Vegas this fall.
The R&B group just announced a seven-date limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort, kicking off October 9 and running through October 19.
A Citi presale will begin Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. PT, followed by an artist fan presale that starts Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

In the meantime, Earth, Wind & Fire are booked to play New Orleans' Jazz Fest on May 5 and will then launch the Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Lionel Richie on May 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at earthwindandfire.com.

