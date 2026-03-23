Earth, Wind & Fire announces new fall Las Vegas residency dates

Earth, Wind & Fire has announced a new set of Las Vegas dates.

The legendary R&B group will headline nine new residency dates at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, running from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.

A Citi presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with additional presales taking place throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Earth, Wind & Fire launched their residency at The Venetian Theatre back in 2018. Since then they have sold out more than 50 shows at the venue.

But before they return to Vegas, Earth, Wind & Fire will once again team up with Lionel Richie for a new leg of their Sing a Song All Night Long tour. The tour begins June 24 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and wraps Aug. 14 in Austin, Texas.

The group's next show is Thursday in Atlanta. A complete list of dates can be found at EarthWindandFire.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.