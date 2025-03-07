D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! dies at 64

D'Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, has died at the age of 64. According to a statement shared on the group's socials, he passed away Friday in the presence of his family and loved ones. He had been secretly battling bladder cancer over the past year while staying "committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community."

"D'Wayne's life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California," read the statement, signed by the Wiggins family. "He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many."

“For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support," the family concluded.

Wiggins formed Tony! Toni! Toné! alongside brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Christian Riley in 1986. He was the lead vocalist and guitarist of the group, which was influential in the New Jack Swing movement. With Tony! Toni! Toné!, Wiggins released four albums: Who?, The Revival, Sons of Soul and House of Music. Sons of Soul went Platinum and featured their highest-charting single, "If I Had No Loot." They reunited in 2003 to sing on Alicia Keys' "Diary" from her debut album, The Diary of Alicia Keys.

Wiggins also released a solo album, Eyes Never Lie, with guest features Carlos Santana and Darius Rucker. He had a short stint as the bandleader for comedian D.L. Hughley's Weekends at the D.L.

He's been credited with producing early tracks and helping with the development of Destiny's Child.

