'Dreamgirls' revival set to hit Broadway in fall 2026

The cast of Broadway's 'Dreamgirls,' from left, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Deborah Burrell and Loretta Devine in New York City. (Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Dreamgirls is making its Broadway return.

A new revival of the hit 1981 musical is set to debut in New York City in fall 2026, four producers announced in a press release on Monday.

The show, which focuses on a young Black female singing trio's rise to stardom, will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, who did choreography for Alicia Keys' musical, Hell's Kitchen.

The production team will turn to the public in order to fill out the cast for the trio of women at the heart of the show, according to the release from Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson and LaChanze Productions.

"Seeking talented women of all shapes and sizes, the auditions will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris," reads the release.

Dreamgirls, which starred Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Holliday, Loretta Devine, Deborah Burrell and more, debuted on Broadway in 1981, and scored 13 nominations and six wins at the 1982 Tony Awards. Ben Harney won for best lead actor, Holliday won for best lead actress, and Michael Bennett and Michael Peters shared the award for best choreography.

The show also scored two Grammys the following year for best cast show album and best female R&B vocal performance for Holliday.

The musical also saw success beyond New York, scoring praise for its 2016 showing on London's West End.

Director Bill Condon adapted the musical into a 2006 film starring Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy and more. Hudson won an Oscar for best supporting actress for the film.

