Drake taps mentor Lil Wayne for newly added, final Big As the What? tour shows

Drake is closing out his It's All A Blur - Big As the What? tour with a man who played a vital role in his current success: Lil Wayne. He's added two final shows to the trek in New Jersey, slated for April 5 and April 6 at Newark's Prudential Center.

Wayne will seemingly take the place of fellow Big As the What? headliner J. Cole, who won't be on board to wrap up the tour. Presale tickets go on sale to Cash App card members starting Wednesday, March 6, via Drake's website, with the general sale set for Friday, March 8.

Before then, Wayne will join Drake for stops at New York's UBS Arena, the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State's campus and, according to Associated Press reporter Colby Guy, at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena, all which will also exclude J. Cole.

Lil Durk will continue to support as opening act on select dates.

More information about the tickets and the tour can be found on drakerelated.com.

