Drake takes the stage at Bun B's RodeoHouston show

Drake took a break from his Big As What? tour to support Bun B's RodeoHouston show. Emerging from an SUV with a Bun B Trill T-shirt, he took the stage at NRG Stadium Tuesday after Bun B introduced him as Houston's "newest resident."

Drake performed "November 18th" from his So Far Gone album and paid tribute to the late DJ Screw. He then went into songs including "SICKO MODE," "Energy," "Nonstop," "Hotline Bling" and "Rich Baby Daddy," which closed out the show.

Drake was one of many to take the stage at the star-studded event, which included performers Rick Ross, Nelly, Ying-Yang Twins, Eve, Lil Jon, E-40 and Too Short.

His tour will make a stop at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center for back-to-back shows on Thursday and Friday.

