Drake and SZA tease new collaboration

There's still some time before Drake's new album drops, but fans won't have to wait that long for a new song, because he's dropping a new track with SZA.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, September 13, both Drake and SZA unveiled what appears to be the single's artwork. The artwork features a playful image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The Certified Lover Boy captioned the post with a shocked face emoji and green heart, while the R&B singer chose the vomiting emoji, hand over mouth emoji and eyes emoji.

Drake has been building anticipation for his upcoming album For All The Dogs, due out September 22, and he's been dropping hints about a new song.

During a recent stop on his "It's All A Blur Tour" in Austin, Texas, Drake excitedly informed the audience, "I know y'all are excited to hear the album. I know it's like two weeks out, but I'm gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what's up," according to UpRoxx.

Drake and SZA had a low-key relationship back in 2008, which remained a well-kept secret until Drake revealed it in his 2020 track "Mr. Right Now."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.