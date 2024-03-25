Drake seemingly responds to Kendrick Lamar diss

Fans have been reacting to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's song "Like That" since its release, and now, Drake appears to share his point of view. He did so on the second night of his tour's stop in Sunrise, Florida.

"A lot of people ask me how I'm feeling… I'ma let you know I'm feeling," he said, seemingly referring to the track, on which Kendrick throws shots at him and J. Cole. "Listen, the same way I'm feeling is the same way I want you to walk out this building tonight."

“I got my f****** head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f****** toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go,” he continued. “And I know that no matter what, there’s not a n**** on this Earth that could ever f*** with me in my life!”

"Like That" is one of 14 tracks on Future and Metro's new album, We Don't Trust You. On it, Kendrick referenced the Drake and Cole song "First Person Shooter" and some of its lyrics.

"Yeah, get up with me, f*** sneak dissing/ 'First Person Shooter'/ I hope they came with three switches," Kendrick raps.

He also counters Cole's description of himself, Drizzy and Kendrick as the "big 3," among other things.

