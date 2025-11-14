Drake secures #3 spot on 'Billboard''s songwriter of the century list

Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025, in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Billboard ranked the top 25 songwriters with the most Hot 100 #1s in the 21st century, and Drake came out at #3. He earns his spot with 14 chart-toppers crediting him as a songwriter, with "God's Plan" named his longest-leading #1. The song spent 11 weeks on the Hot 100, a run that started on Feb. 3, 2018.

Drake follows #1 songwriter Max Martin and runner-up Dr. Luke. Other songwriters ranked in Billboard's top 10 list include Beyoncé at #5 with #11 Hot 100 #1s in the 21st century and Bruno Mars with nine of his own #1s as a songwriter.

The full list, which also mentions Timbaland, Pharrell, The Weeknd, Jermaine Dupri, Sean Garrett, Ye, and Jay-Z, can be found on billboard.com.

