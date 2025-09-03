Drake says he gets 'sensitive about' culture vulture allegations against him

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

If there's one thing Drake is admittedly sensitive about, it's the allegation that he's a culture vulture. He opened up about his feelings on Bobbi Althoff's new podcast, Not This Again, while discussing why he cut ties with her after their 2013 interview.

“You came around at an interesting time in your life and I think that I took a lot of the weight and blame at that time when you needed to get a little active on somebody. I think I took some hits, verbally," Drake said. “You made me feel like our interview was the reason your life was bad. So I just said I’m gonna get rid of the interview and you won’t ever have to see it again a day in your life.”

The interview, Drake said, was an example of the guilt-tripping he's experienced "where people are like, ‘No, this is your fault.'"

“It’s the same way even in music, people will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture,’ or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know?" Drake said. "They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake talked about his 2022 arrest in Sweden, whether he's scared to go to LA after the Kendrick Lamar beef and more.

The full episode is available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.