Drake posts picture with "rightful wife" Sexyy Red for second time

Drake again linked up with up-and-coming rapper Sexyy Red, posing for another picture posted to Instagram.

The Certified Lover Boy shared an image of the two of them to his Instagram Story, which shows Sexyy Red cozied up to the rapper, donning black shorts that read, "Free my baby daddy," an homage to an alleged ex-partner of hers.

"I'm wit my [ninja emoji] but it's still free my udda [ninja emoji]," Sexyy Red wrote on IG, sharing the same picture to her 1.4 million followers.

A few weeks ago, the St. Louis rapper posted a series of images of her and Drake after they met up backstage during the Brooklyn, New York, stop of his It's All a Blur Tour.

In one of the photos, Drake has his arm around with her while her hand on his face; in the other, he looks toward the camera while sticking his tongue out.

"Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred," Drake said of their first meeting.

A video shared to a TikTok page that appears to be Sexyy Red's official account shows the moment Drake visited the rapper at her seat during the Brooklyn concert, kissing her on her cheek and referring to her as his "baby mama."

Sexyy Red first joined Moneybagg Yo as an opening act on his Larger Than Life Tour, but she's reportedly now hitting the stage ahead of Drake for "All remaining California dates."

"Be there or be square," she captioned her post of the tour update.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.