Drake pays tribute to Takeoff, gifts fans a honeymoon at Atlanta tour stop

During his tour stop in Atlanta earlier this week, Drake paid tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff.



"One of the first things I ever did in Atlanta was I hopped on the remix to this song called 'Versace,' right?" Drake said in fan-captured footage from Monday night's show. "I just wanted to say while I'm in here, rest in peace to our brother Takeoff. That's one of my first brothers in Atlanta. That's one of my first memories of Atlanta, is hopping on that song and Atlanta showing me love."



Back in 2013, Drake contributed a verse to the remix of Migos' "Versace." He went on to collaborate with the group a few more times, on the 2018 track "Walk It Talk It" and on a joint tour that same year. Takeoff was killed in Houston on November 1, 2022, at age 28.



Also during Drake's Atlanta show, the rapper promised two fans a trip to Turks and Caicos after he spotted them holding a sign that revealed they skipped their honeymoon to be at the show.



"She brought a sign to the show that says we canceled our honeymoon for this," Drake said onstage. "Since we in Atlanta tonight and I'm feeling all the love from everybody…One of my favorite places in the world, you know what it is? It's a place called Turks and Caicos. I'ma send y'all to Turks and Caicos on a little honeymoon."

