Drake and PartyNextDoor are releasing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Valentine's Day — 21 tracks, to be exact.

The recently unveiled track list teases "74 personal minutes by PartyNextDoor and Drake" and songs titled "CN Tower," "$pider-Man $uperman," "Gimme a Hug," "Celibacy," "When He's Gone" and "Brian Steele," seemingly referencing Brian SteelYoung Thug's lawyer in his RICO case. No guest features or production credits are mentioned.

The track list is the latest update for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, following the album art, which sees Drake and PND donning fur coats and standing in the snow amid two buildings identified as the Absolute Condos in Party's hometown of Mississauga, Canada.

Though the two have collaborated on songs including "Over Here," "Recognize," "Loyal," "With You" and "Come and See Me," $ome $exy $ongs 4 U will be Drake and PartyNextDoor's first joint album.

