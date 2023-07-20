Drake and Michael B. Jordan invest in Brooklyn Aces pickleball team

Major League Pickleball recently earned a few big-name investors; among the list are stars Drake and Michael B. Jordan.

The duo put funds into the Brooklyn Aces team, whose commitment to a "new era" in pickleball includes engaging with the sports community, growing the team's brand presence and elevating Aces' athletes heading into the new season.

New investors also include UnitedMasters and Translation Founder and CEO Steve Stoute, CityPickle co-founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai, LionTree Chairman and CEO Aryeh Bourkoff, Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Hunting Lane Founder and Producer Jamie Patricof.

"We're thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole," Boardroom CEO and Aces majority owner Rich Kleiman said.

The Brooklyn Aces will host their first Aces Day of Play, a youth-focused community event taking place at the CityPickle courts in Union Square, on Thursday, August 3.

