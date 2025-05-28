Drake has most Diamond certifications of any artist in RIAA history

Drake can not only afford diamonds, he earns them, too. The rapper has made RIAA history by becoming the artist with the most Diamond certifications to date.

"Drake has the most RIAA Diamond Certifications of any artist, ever," the association wrote on Instagram alongside an image displaying all 10 of his Diamond plaques. With the feat, he's also the first artist to have double-digit Diamond certifications for both singles and albums.

Drake's Diamond club now includes "God's Plan," "One Dance," "Hotline Bling," "SICKO MODE" by Travis Scott, "Life Is Good" by Future, "Love Me" by Lil Wayne, "No Guidance" by Chris Brown and its newest entries, "Hold On, We're Going Home" and "Best I Ever Had."

