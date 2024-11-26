Drake files petition claiming 'artificially inflated' numbers for Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

The Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud continues.

In a New York court filing, Drake claims Universal Music Group and Spotify conspired to “artificially inflate" the spread of Kendrick's diss track “Not Like Us” and "deceive consumers into believing the song was more popular than it was in reality."

Drake’s Frozen Moments, LLC said UMG and Spotify “manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves with a song, Not Like Us, in order to make that song go viral.”

Drake’s petition also accused UMG and Spotify of paying social media influencers to promote Kendrick Lamar’s diss song.

At the same time, the petition, a precursor to a lawsuit, said UMG “has been taking steps in an apparent effort to conceal its schemes, including, but not limited to, by terminating employees associated with or perceived as having loyalty to Drake.”

The filing represents an escalation in a feud between the two rappers who have lobbed accusations of sexual misconduct, domestic abuse and infidelity. Both are with labels owned by UMG.

