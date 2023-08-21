Drake, Cardi B, Eminem & Nicki Minaj among list of artists with rap songs at almost 1 billion streams

Hip Hop All Day, Spotify's resource for hip-hop and R&B music, curated a list of 50 rap songs with close to 1 billion streams — and Drake, Cardi B and Eminem are among the top earners.

Coming in at number one with 992 million streams is "What You Know Bout Love" from Pop Smoke's debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

Drake's 2020 hit "Toosie Slide" earns the number two spot with 990 million streams. The popular track quickly went viral on social media after an accompanying dance was created on TikTok.

Following at number four with 981 million streams is Eminem's "Rap God." The 2013 hit song was reportedly played during the rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Ye's "Gold Digger" has 951 million streams and counting and is closely followed another Drake hit, "Yes Indeed" featuring Lil Baby.

Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" earned the number 11 spot, with "Starships" by Nicki Minaj coming in at number 12.

The list also features songs by Biggie Smalls, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and Outkast.

The number 50 spot goes to Ty Dolla $ign's "Or Nah" featuring The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard.

A longer list of the top-streamed rap songs can be found on the official X account of Hip Hop All Day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.