Drake announces return of OVO Fest

After a three-year hiatus, Drake's OVO Fest is making a comeback. He announced the news on Saturday while surprising fans at a Central Cee show in Toronto.

"I'll see you this summer, by the way," Drake said from the balcony of the History venue. "OVO Fest will be back this year."

He then told Central Cee, "We'll need you there for that." He also performed "Nokia" off $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his joint album with PartyNextDoor.

Drake's OVO Fest kicked off in 2010 and typically coincides with Toronto's Caribana festival, which is held on the first weekend of August. The last show took place in 2022, and saw him reunite with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

