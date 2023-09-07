Drake announces 'For All the Dogs' ﻿album release date

Drake has finally shared the release date for his new album, For All the Dogs.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22," Drake captioned an Instagram reel posted Wednesday, September 6.

The video clip showcased an archival recording of Drake's father, Dennis Graham, who went by the stage name "Cousin Dennis," as he performed with a blues band on the local Toronto TV show Stormy Monday With Danny Marks. The performance was highlighted by an impressive harmonica solo that left a lasting impression.

For All the Dogs will be Drake's his eighth studio release and his initial solo endeavor since Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022, following his collaborative album Her Loss with 21 Savage, which dropped in November 2022.

