Drake adds 10 new dates to J.Cole-assisted tour, drops ﻿'Scary Hours 3' ﻿EP

Just four days after Drake announced his 2024 It's All a Blur - Big As The What? Tour with assistance from J. Cole, the "Nonstop" rapper has added additional shows.

The 10 new dates are all follow-ups to previously announced stops in San Antonio, Oklahoma, Tampa, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Buffalo, Kansas City, Belmont Park, NY and Sunrise, FL.

"Right back at it," said Drake of the new concert series which follows his sold-out It's All a Blur Tour this past summer.

Big As The What? kicks off on Thursday, January 18 with back-to-back shows in Denver, will continue through the end of March making stops in New Orleans, Nashville Memphis and State College before a final show in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hours before the announcement, Drake dropped dropped off his surprise EP, For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition.

The new project was originally presented and stands alone as Scary Hours 3 but upon its release, the rapper extended the track list of his chart-topping eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, by tacking on six brand new songs.

One song, "Evil Ways," makes another feature with Drake's soon-to-be tour mate J. Cole, following their Billboard Hot 100 number one, "First Person Shooter."

