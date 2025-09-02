Doug Rasheed recalls Stevie Wonder turning down initial version of Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'

It's been 30 years since Coolio released his most popular hit, "Gangsta's Paradise," but producer Doug Rasheed admits there was a time when he didn't think the song would see the light of day. Speaking to ABC Audio, he recalls his thoughts after learning Stevie Wonder refused to approve the sample of his song "Pastime Paradise" for the record.

"I'll be honest with you, it felt like he said hell no," says Doug, adding that Coolio's manager Paul Stewart gave them the news without any explanation. He notes Stewart was persistent in trying to get in touch with Stevie's team in hopes of getting the sample cleared, but "he wasn't getting any response."

"Initially, it just felt like it was like, 'Nah,'" Doug says. "And then finally he heard back from Stevie Wonder's people and they just said, 'Hey, you got to take the cursing and the violence out.'"

According to Doug, Coolio made the necessary changes, ending up with a version of "Gangsta's Paradise" that was "much better."

He says the critique from Stevie "helped for the song to cross over and go pop like the way that it did" and also gave him a boost as a producer.

"Gangsta's Paradise" went on to become the top-selling single of 1995 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was featured in the movie Dangerous Minds and parodied by "Weird Al" Yankovic, which Doug approved against Coolio's wishes.

"I was like, 'Hey, you know, as far as I'm concerned, Weird Al is the man. If he does your song, it kind of elevates the song to a certain level.' ... I thought it was a good idea," he said.

As of 1996, Gangsta's Paradise was certified three-times Platinum.

