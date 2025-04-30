Don Toliver and Doja Cat team up for lead single to 'F1' soundtrack, 'Lose My Mind'

Don Toliver and Doja Cat are kicking off the soundtrack for the Brad Pitt film F1 with their new single, "Lose My Mind," out now.

"So why don't we just lose my mind?" the two harmonize on the Ryan Tedder-produced track, featuring the "F1 Movie Theme" by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. It arrives with a new music video, now available on YouTube.

From the label and producers behind Barbie The Album, Suicide Squad: The Album and more, F1 The Album officially drops on June 27, the same day the film is set to release on Apple TV+.

The film follows the story of Pitt's Sonny Hayes, who returns to the race track 30 years after an accident nearly ended his career to save the FORMULA 1 team and have one last shot at being the best race car driver in the world.

