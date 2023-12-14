Doja Cat says she's "way too" famous, but doesn't hate her fans

Doja Cat wants you to know that she doesn't hate you.

Some fans took offense to the way Doja replied to them on social media earlier this year, which led to thousands of them unfollowing her amid accusations that she "hates" them. But while speaking to Apple Music's Ebro Darden in a new interview, Doja denies that she feels that way.

"One thing that I do want to set straight is that you'll never see a direct quote of me saying, 'I hate my fans.' Not once. But it's a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, 'She hates her fans,'" Doja tells Darden.

"I never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme ... I know that people who get it, get it, and I'm fine with that," she continued. "I don't need to have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone ... it's not my responsibility to have them understand."

But while she may be OK with having fans, Doja isn't happy about certain trappings of stardom.

"I think that I'm way too f****** famous, 100%. I'm doing what I can slowly but surely to separate myself from this narrative or whatever this world is that I built," she says. "I'm fine-tuning it and tailoring it to what I want out of it."

She goes on to say that she's "stepping back," because she feels there's a way to "travel and dress up and go to events and do stuff and still be in the shadows a little bit, and less on the talking about what I'm wearing ... I don't want that."

In the same interview, Doja also denies another popular rumor about herself: "I'm sorry, when the f*** did I say that I was a Satanist?"

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.