Dog breeds gaining popularity

Few animals exhibit the absolute, unadulterated joy of a dog greeting its human companion after they arrive home from a long day at work. Dog owners may ask, "Does anyone love me as much as my dog?"

As times change, so too do pet owners' preferences when it comes to which breeds they bring home. Breeds once wildly popular just a few decades ago may have fallen out of fashion. In other cases, an underdog can rise to the top of the charts. Take the French bulldog, for instance, which dethroned the Labrador retriever as America's favorite dog in 2022 and has held on to the title ever since.

Frenchies aren't the only pups enjoying the spotlight these days, though. Stacker pulled data from the American Kennel Club to compare dog popularity rankings from 2004 and 2024; the 2024 popularity rankings were released on March 20, 2025. The 25 dog breeds that gained the most popularity since 2004 are listed in ascending order by their 20-year rank change, with ties broken by their 2024 rank. The AKC only recognized 154 breeds in 2004, compared to the 201 it recognized in 2024, so breeds added within those decades were excluded.

As a result, breeds like the cane corso, recognized in 2010, aren't on this list. However, the breed has grown considerably in the past decade, moving from the 47th most popular in 2014 to the 14th in 2024. The AKC told People that registrations for the breed have skyrocketed 414% in the past decade.

Read on to find out which dogs have gained the most popularity in the last two decades.

Brown German shorthaired pointer standing in a green field. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vitalii_Mamchuk // Shutterstock

#25. German shorthaired pointer

- 20-year change: +10

-- 2024 rank: #10

-- 2004 rank: #20

German shorthaired pointers aren't just adorable, friendly, and eager to please; they're also repeat winners of Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show. Bringing home the blue ribbon has certainly impacted the popularity of this smart breed, which has made the top 15 of AKC's ranking system multiple years in a row.

German pinscher dog running in a summer meadow. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dora Zett // Shutterstock

#24. German pinscher

- 20-year change: +11

-- 2024 rank: #133

-- 2004 rank: #144

The AKC recognized the German pinscher in 2003, but the breed's story goes back centuries further. German pinschers, developed around the 1600s to kill rats, nearly went extinct before being revived in the 1950s. Nowadays, these midsize dogs serve as keen, lively companions. German pinschers may look fierce and the breed is a popular watchdog, but the dogs are also affectionate with their owners.

Great Swiss mountain dog on beach. (Stacker/Stacker)

otsphoto // Shutterstock

#23. Greater Swiss mountain dog

- 20-year change: +11

-- 2024 rank: #82

-- 2004 rank: #93

The Greater Swiss Mountain Dog was once bred as an all-around working dog known for hauling carts of meat and dairy products from farms to markets in the Swiss Alps. Swissies even served as draft dogs in World War II. Only a few hundred survived the war, but the breed has since made a comeback as a beloved companion. These dogs are known for being enthusiastic and friendly, but owners should be aware of the breed's pulling tendencies while on a leash.

Two gray and white whippets standing in a park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Liliya Kulianionak // Shutterstock

#22. Whippet

- 20-year change: +12

-- 2024 rank: #50

-- 2004 rank: #62

No, that Devo song is not about this breed, but the whippet still has plenty going for it. Small, agile, and independent, the whippet became popular for its racing skills and comfort with family living. Whippets have also picked up some trophies, winning the top title at Crufts—the world's biggest dog show—in March 2025 and placing second at the Westminster Dog Show in February 2025.

Six month old Rhodesian ridgeback puppy with a head tilt looking at the camera. (Stacker/Stacker)

chrisukphoto // Shutterstock

#21. Rhodesian ridgeback

- 20-year change: +12

-- 2024 rank: #43

-- 2004 rank: #55

They're not punk rockers, but the Rhodesian ridgeback's signature look is a naturally spiked hairdo running along its spine. The breed made a stateside debut in the 1930s when actor Errol Flynn began breeding the dogs on his ranch.

Two greyhounds sitting on tree stump in an autumnal forest. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lelusy // Shutterstock

#20. Greyhound

- 20-year change: +13

-- 2024 rank: #118

-- 2004 rank: #131

The greyhound's lineage can be traced back to ancient Egypt, when pharaohs bred these lean dogs to hunt game about 5,000 years ago. Today, greyhounds are better known for their skills on the race track. The breed is capable of reaching speeds of more than 35 miles per hour, making these dogs formidable lure coursers. In fact, greyhounds are the second-fastest land mammal in the world, exceeded only by the cheetah.

A Cavalier King Charles spaniel jumping over a bar. (Stacker/Stacker)

Metz Eric // Shutterstock

#19. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

- 20-year change: +19

-- 2024 rank: #13

-- 2004 rank: #32

The Cavalier King Charles spaniel is a hefty, royal name for a tiny dog. The breed has an undeniably elegant look in spite of its petite form, with a shiny coat and long, graceful ears. This snuggly and sweet breed has only been officially recognized by the AKC since 1995, but has more than made up for the late registration with ballooning popularity.

Australian Shepherd sitting outside. (Stacker/Stacker)

kathrineva20 // Shutterstock

#18. Australian shepherd

- 20-year change: +22

-- 2024 rank: #12

-- 2004 rank: #34

The Australian shepherd has no use for a lazy Sunday. Rather, this breed loves to be busy and does best with an owner who can allow plenty of time for games, training, and exercise. These dogs were made popular in the U.S. by California cowboys. With a history of herding, the Australian shepherd today is an ideal family dog in a place with room to run.

Three young white Samoyed dogs sitting on a walkway in a park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Zanna Pesnina // Shutterstock

#17. Samoyed

- 20-year change: +23

-- 2024 rank: #53

-- 2004 rank: #76

Who can resist the smiling Samoyed, a dog bred to work in the cold, who will warm your heart? This powerful pup is a gentle and loyal fluff ball that is as functional as it is fine. The working dog is an adaptable animal keen to sled, herd, or train.

A ginger bull terrier standing in a forest. (Stacker/Stacker)

Valeri Vatel // Shutterstock

#16. Miniature bull terrier

- 20-year change: +24

-- 2024 rank: #105

-- 2004 rank: #129

Those entering the world of miniature bull terrier ownership need to come prepared. According to the AKC, this breed combines "terrier fearlessness and feistiness with the mischievous antics of a clown." For those prepared to handle it, this tiny and sturdy dog is a comic delight. Of course, a little publicity from Target hasn't hurt.

Giant schnauzer dog playing in the water outside. (Stacker/Stacker)

Rita_Kochmarjova // Shutterstock

#15. Giant schnauzer

- 20-year change: +24

-- 2024 rank: #57

-- 2004 rank: #81

Schnauzers come in three distinct sizes: small, medium, and large. Giant schnauzers, towering over the miniature and standard varieties, were developed in 19th-century Germany in order to combine the intelligence of smaller schnauzers with a build suitable for working and herding cattle. The breed has also gained popularity through its use in the military. Like all military dogs, serving schnauzers are always one rank higher than their handlers.

Giant schnauzers have also impressed judges in the arena—a giant schnauzer named Monty took home Best in Show at the 2025 Westminster Dog Show.

A brown Portuguese water dog stands in a forest. (Stacker/Stacker)

Brook Robinson // Shutterstock

#14. Portuguese water dog

- 20-year change: +24

-- 2024 rank: #45

-- 2004 rank: #69

The Portuguese water dog was originally bred as a fisherman's helper. The breed remains desirable today for its low-shedding coat and hypoallergenic status. Portuguese water dogs are great with children and love to socialize. Two of the most famous dogs from this breed are Bo and Sunny, the Obamas' pets who grew up in the White House.

A shiba inu running in dandelions. (Stacker/Stacker)

mannpuku // Shutterstock

#13. Shiba inu

- 20-year change: +24

-- 2024 rank: #42

-- 2004 rank: #66

Long popular in Japan, the shiba inu's popularity in the U.S. has exploded recently. A lot of this is linked to internet culture, where shibas are the subject of a popular meme and general social media attention. The grim downside is that online appreciation led to many abandoned shiba inus, as people got the dogs without researching how much training and time go into taking care of the breed.

Folks who have taken the time to properly raise shiba inus love the dogs for their strong, stubborn personalities. As for the shiba inu of the original doge meme, Kabosu passed away peacefully in 2024 at the age of 18.

A Welsh corgi cardigan on a green grassy lawn. (Stacker/Stacker)

algobonito98 // Shutterstock

#12. Cardigan Welsh corgi

- 20-year change: +25

-- 2024 rank: #60

-- 2004 rank: #85

The Cardigan Welsh corgi is distinguished from the other variety of Welsh corgi by its coloring and long tail, and was of such high value in ancient Wales that laws severely penalized those who hurt or stole the dog. Cardigan Welsh corgis are intelligent, sometimes reserved toward strangers, and have become increasingly beloved, though not as popular as the Pembroke variety.

Three Australian cattle dogs sitting outside in a dry field. (Stacker/Stacker)

Zita Ile // Shutterstock

#11. Australian cattle dog

- 20-year change: +25

-- 2024 rank: #49

-- 2004 rank: #74

The Australian cattle dog isn't the biggest or toughest-looking canine, but it is among the most mischievous if it doesn't get enough stimulation. This dog, bred for herding cattle, as its name implies, can be stubborn, but is also extremely loyal and known for its smarts. Australian cattle dogs have gained slow but steady appreciation in the United States since being officially recognized by the AKC in 1980.

A Staffordshire bull terrier sitting on a rock in a forest. (Stacker/Stacker)

gruzova.photo // Shutterstock

#10. Staffordshire bull terrier

- 20-year change: +27

-- 2024 rank: #63

-- 2004 rank: #90

The Staffordshire bull terrier was bred as a fighter. But over time, the breed has experienced a total about-face and is now known as a loving, nanny-type dog for children. These dogs are far more popular in the U.K., placing in the top 10 of the nation's breed registrations in 2023. Interestingly, their history in the U.K. is also linked to historic class divides.

A Havanese dog sitting on grass. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sandra Huber // Shutterstock

#9. Havanese

- 20-year change: +27

-- 2024 rank: #25

-- 2004 rank: #52

The Havanese is the only dog breed native to Cuba, where it had been well-loved for hundreds of years before its arrival in the United States in the early 1960s. The lively, social energy and small size of this breed make it an ideal choice for city dwellers.

An Anatolian shepherd sitting outdoors in a mountainous area. (Stacker/Stacker)

zhukovvvlad // Shutterstock

#8. Anatolian shepherd dog

- 20-year change: +28

-- 2024 rank: #86

-- 2004 rank: #114

Anatolian shepherd dogs are no fad: This ancient breed was depicted as far back as 2000 B.C. Many, many years later, Anatolian shepherd dogs are still profoundly protective, intelligent, and loving. While you won't normally find this breed on the red carpet, they have been spotted on the big screen in films like "Cats & Dogs" and "Friends With Benefits."

A Bernese mountain dog in a spring field. (Stacker/Stacker)

Eve Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Bernese mountain dog

- 20-year change: +29

-- 2024 rank: #19

-- 2004 rank: #48

The Bernese mountain dog is an ideal cuddling partner and is well known for protecting its human family. These dogs can appear goofy, but they're also known for being vigilant guards. Their loyalty to the pack, human and otherwise, is a signature of the breed.

Four border collies sitting on the grass in summer. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ksenia Raykova // Shutterstock

#6. Border collie

- 20-year change: +30

-- 2024 rank: #30

-- 2004 rank: #60

The border collie was developed to herd livestock near the border of England and Scotland. The breed is still used for herding, but also makes a great choice as a family dog. Border collies have endless energy and high intelligence, and may just try to herd children if there are no sheep in sight.

A Dalmatian on the beach. (Stacker/Stacker)

Iren Key // Shutterstock

#5. Dalmatian

- 20-year change: +32

-- 2024 rank: #48

-- 2004 rank: #80

Made famous by the 1956 novel "The Hundred and One Dalmatians" and subsequent Disney movie adaptation, Dalmatians are instantly recognizable by their black-spotted, pure white coats. Beyond their unique look, the breed is outgoing and energetic. Owners should be prepared to provide their Dalmatian with plenty of exercise and training to ensure good behavior, or they may have a troublemaker on their hands.

An English cocker spaniel standing on rock in a forest. (Stacker/Stacker)

Duangjai Ewen // Shutterstock

#4. English cocker spaniel

- 20-year change: +39

-- 2024 rank: #36

-- 2004 rank: #75

The English cocker spaniel knows good hair. But there's more to love about this little dog than its silky, flowing mane; these guys are also funny and great with children. The breed had bouts of extreme popularity throughout the 20th century, around the middle and end of the century, but popularity began waning as the next century neared.

Gundog magazine noted that the breed, a working dog bred for hunting, unfortunately became subjected to puppy mills and irresponsible breeding because of its popularity. As the breed increases in popularity once again, it's important to only look to rescue organizations or reputable breeders.

A French bulldog standing on a skateboard against a very blue sky. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kasefoto // Shutterstock

#3. French bulldog

- 20-year change: +48

-- 2024 rank: #1

-- 2004 rank: #49

Charming, sociable, and photogenic, the French bulldog has been steadily and swiftly growing in popularity for the past 20 years. But the breed goes way back: A small bulldog became popular in England in the mid-19th century before crossing into France, where it was mixed with other breeds to create the distinct bat ears and French bulldog we recognize today. In 2022, Frenchies took over the #1 spot on the AKC's annual list of most popular purebred dog breeds and have remained on top ever since.

A wire-haired pointing griffon standing in the water. (Stacker/Stacker)

Cat Simpson // Shutterstock

#2. Wirehaired pointing griffon

- 20-year change: +61

-- 2024 rank: #51

-- 2004 rank: #112

The wirehaired pointing griffon may sound like a mythical creature straight out of "Harry Potter," but in reality, they're intelligent, energetic dogs originally bred as gun dogs. In fact, this breed's hunting prowess is so impressive that in 2024, a blind wirehaired pointing griffon in Michigan passed a rigorous AKC hunting test, marking a first in the kennel club's history. These dogs can be independent but also take to training, and are easy to spot because of their unique coats.

A Belgian Malinois standing in the forest. (Stacker/Stacker)

Victoria Antonova // Shutterstock

#1. Belgian Malinois

- 20-year change: +64

-- 2024 rank: #33

-- 2004 rank: #97

The Belgian Malinois is a serious dog whose intensity and intelligence make it a perfect choice for police work, drug detection, and rescue operations. This kind of bravery and agility has brought the breed plenty of attention in recent years, which in turn has made it an increasingly popular choice as a family pet. The Belgian Malinois is affectionate and easy to train, making it a perfect guard dog and herder.

Additional writing and story editing by Cu Fleshman. Additional editing by Jaime Etkin. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn.

