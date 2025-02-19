Doechii, Tommy Richman, BossMan Dlow and headliner Tyler, The Creator to perform at Osheaga 2025

Osheaga 2025 is returning at the top of August, and Tyler, The Creator's been tapped to headline the show. He'll be closing out the second night of the annual music festival, following performances from BigXThaPlug, BossMan Dlow, Amaarae and more.

Also taking the stage at Osheaga this year are Doechii, Jorja Smith, Tommy Richman, Smino, Durand Bernarr and more.

Osheaga started as an alternative music festival but has since expanded to include mainstream acts and multiple genres. Headliner Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams represent pop, Shaboozey's a country artist and The Chainsmokers will put on for rock, as will the Glass Animals. There are also a few Canadian artists on the bill, including The Beaches, Ruby Waters and Mint Simon.

"Early on we were alternative and then alternative became mainstream," founder Nick Farkas told The Gazette. "The first few years of Osheaga, none of the bands we had played on the radio. Then all of a sudden you have a Coldplay that was an alternative rock band and then they become huge. The way I would describe it now is that it's a multi-genre festival that tries to be enough of everything for everyone. We want people to dig deep in the line-up."

Osheaga takes place Aug. 1 to Aug. 3 at Parc-Jean-Drapeau in Montréal. More information can be found at osheaga.com/en.

