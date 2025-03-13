Doechii tapped as headliner of WorldPride DC's final concert

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Doechii is taking her talents to WorldPride DC, where she'll be headlining the event's final celebration, the Street Festival & Closing Concert.

"The Sunday Closing Ceremony and Concert is a moment of reflection, unity, and celebration as we acknowledge the challenges before us in preserving the freedoms we've fought for and ensuring members of our community do not get left behind," said Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, which is hosting the 2025 iteration of WorldPride. "Doechii's unique artistry and unapologetic authenticity make her the perfect artist to close out this historic event."

The Street Festival & Closing Concert is one the many events that will be featured at WorldPride DC 2025, which will also include DC Black Pride, a film festival, a sports festival, a parade, a post-parade concert headlined by Cynthia Erivo and the WorldPride Music Festival.

Set for June 6-7 at the RFK Festival Grounds, the 2025 festival will feature performances from headliner Jennifer Lopez, Tinashe, RuPaul and more.

